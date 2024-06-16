Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Sysmex Co. (OTCMKTS:SSMXY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 63,500 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 15th total of 44,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 145,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Sysmex Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS SSMXY traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $15.73. The company had a trading volume of 62,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,328. The company has a market capitalization of $9.90 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.82. Sysmex has a one year low of $15.02 and a one year high of $35.98. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.61. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Get Sysmex alerts:

About Sysmex

(Get Free Report)

Read More

Sysmex Corporation engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of diagnostic instruments, reagents, and related software in Japan. It offers three-part and five-part white blood cell differentiation instruments for use in hematology; and transport systems for high-volume testing in labs. The company also provides automated urine particle analyzers; automated blood coagulation analyzers; automated immunochemistry systems, which perform assays on minute sample quantities, as well as reagents to test for infectious disease and tumor markers; and flow cytometers to perform analysis in diagnosing leukemia, malignant lymphoma, and HIV/AIDS.

Receive News & Ratings for Sysmex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysmex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.