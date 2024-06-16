Taiko (TAIKO) Price Tops $2.35 on Exchanges

Taiko (TAIKO) traded up 8.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. During the last seven days, Taiko has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. One Taiko coin can currently be purchased for $2.35 or 0.00003536 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Taiko has a market cap of $148.83 million and $52.63 million worth of Taiko was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000016 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Taiko Coin Profile

Taiko’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 63,317,712 coins. Taiko’s official Twitter account is @taikoxyz. The official website for Taiko is taiko.xyz. The official message board for Taiko is taiko.mirror.xyz.

Buying and Selling Taiko

According to CryptoCompare, “Taiko (TAIKO) is a cryptocurrency . Taiko has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 62,304,601 in circulation. The last known price of Taiko is 2.31198105 USD and is up 5.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 55 active market(s) with $30,486,205.32 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://taiko.xyz/.”

