TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the five ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.28.

Several equities research analysts have commented on TAL shares. HSBC started coverage on TAL Education Group in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com raised TAL Education Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 26th.

NYSE TAL opened at $10.91 on Tuesday. TAL Education Group has a twelve month low of $5.54 and a twelve month high of $15.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.96 billion, a PE ratio of -1,089.91 and a beta of 0.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $12.05 and its 200 day moving average is $12.21.

TAL Education Group (NYSE:TAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.10. TAL Education Group had a negative return on equity of 0.10% and a negative net margin of 0.24%. The company had revenue of $429.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.03 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that TAL Education Group will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAL. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 1,375.3% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 2,173 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 50.5% during the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares in the last quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the first quarter valued at $47,000. IPG Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TAL Education Group during the fourth quarter valued at $126,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of TAL Education Group by 668.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after purchasing an additional 10,698 shares in the last quarter. 37.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TAL Education Group provides K-12 after-school tutoring services in the People's Republic of China. The company offers tutoring services to K-12 students covering various academic subjects, including mathematics, physics, chemistry, biology, history, geography, political science, English, and Chinese.

