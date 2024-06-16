Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Talphera, Inc. (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 168,300 shares, a growth of 38.9% from the May 15th total of 121,200 shares. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 63,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.6 days.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts have issued reports on TLPH shares. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Talphera in a report on Monday, May 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Talphera in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th.
Get Our Latest Stock Report on TLPH
Talphera Price Performance
Talphera (NASDAQ:TLPH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.28) by $0.12. On average, analysts expect that Talphera will post -0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Talphera Company Profile
Talphera, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for use in medically supervised settings. Its lead product candidate is Niyad, a lyophilized formulation of nafamostat, which is under an investigational device exemption as an anticoagulant for the extracorporeal circuit.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Talphera
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Talphera Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talphera and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.