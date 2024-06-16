Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB) Upgraded at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TGB. TheStreet upgraded shares of Taseko Mines from a d rating to a c rating in a research note on Thursday, March 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Taseko Mines from $3.25 to $3.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Taseko Mines in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. They issued a buy rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Taseko Mines has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $3.03.

Taseko Mines stock opened at $2.32 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $676.28 million, a PE ratio of 9.67 and a beta of 1.79. Taseko Mines has a 52 week low of $1.05 and a 52 week high of $3.15. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.97.

Taseko Mines (NYSE:TGB – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.02. Taseko Mines had a net margin of 17.37% and a return on equity of 11.44%. The company had revenue of $109.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.89 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Taseko Mines will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Taseko Mines

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TGB. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $3,508,000. Herr Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $326,000. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Taseko Mines by 1,135.2% in the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 142,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 130,905 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of Taseko Mines in the first quarter worth about $307,000. Finally, Anthracite Investment Company Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Taseko Mines during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,077,000. 17.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Taseko Mines Company Profile

Taseko Mines Limited, a mining company, acquires, develops, and operates mineral properties. It explores for copper, molybdenum, gold, niobium, and silver deposits. The company's principal asset comprises 100% interest owned the Gibraltar mine located in British Columbia. It also holds interest in the Yellowhead copper project, the Aley niobium project, and the New Prosperity gold and copper project located in British Columbia; and the Florence copper project located in Arizona.

