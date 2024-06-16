TD Cowen Cuts Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) Price Target to $45.00

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) had its price objective decreased by TD Cowen from $51.00 to $45.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. TD Cowen currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DAR. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 29th. Citigroup upgraded Darling Ingredients from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $73.00 to $57.00 and set a sector outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Darling Ingredients from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Darling Ingredients from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $68.45.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE:DAR opened at $35.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Darling Ingredients has a 12-month low of $34.83 and a 12-month high of $71.60. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.07.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by ($0.01). Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Darling Ingredients will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of DAR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter worth approximately $94,650,000. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $92,661,000. Gates Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $88,885,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 24.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,279,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,028,000 after buying an additional 851,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its stake in Darling Ingredients by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,562,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,683,000 after buying an additional 554,512 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.44% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

