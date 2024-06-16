TD Cowen Reaffirms Buy Rating for Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR)

TD Cowen restated their buy rating on shares of Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Free Report) (TSE:QSR) in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $88.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 28th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $91.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Evercore raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, February 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Restaurant Brands International currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $83.21.

Shares of QSR stock opened at $68.90 on Thursday. Restaurant Brands International has a fifty-two week low of $61.77 and a fifty-two week high of $83.29. The stock has a market cap of $21.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Free Report) (TSE:QSR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.70 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a return on equity of 31.12% and a net margin of 17.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Restaurant Brands International will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 21st will be given a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 21st. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Restaurant Brands International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.79%.

In other Restaurant Brands International news, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total transaction of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joshua Kobza sold 246,196 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.17, for a total value of $18,506,553.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 595,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,783,579.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 8,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.75, for a total value of $638,140.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,881 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,710,354.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aviva PLC raised its stake in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 11,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 788 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the period. Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 5.1% during the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 2.7% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,348 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $423,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 3.6% during the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 4,922 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.29% of the company’s stock.

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

