Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Boosts Position in IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of IAC Inc. (NASDAQ:IAC – Free Report) by 12.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 219,224 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,589 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in IAC were worth $11,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patient Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Patient Capital Management LLC now owns 1,366,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,600,000 after buying an additional 97,938 shares during the last quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $786,000 after buying an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in IAC by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Freshford Capital Management LLC now owns 1,645,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,182,000 after buying an additional 259,000 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in IAC in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,053,000. Finally, Global Endowment Management LP lifted its stake in IAC by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Global Endowment Management LP now owns 16,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.90% of the company’s stock.

IAC stock traded down $0.79 on Friday, reaching $47.80. 337,445 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,039. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $51.66. IAC Inc. has a twelve month low of $41.39 and a twelve month high of $69.85. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of -30.25 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 2.70, a current ratio of 2.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

IAC ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.93) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.14) by $0.21. IAC had a negative return on equity of 3.31% and a negative net margin of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $929.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $937.68 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that IAC Inc. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IAC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on IAC from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on IAC from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. Barclays upped their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on IAC from $72.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their price target on IAC from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.92.

IAC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

