Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Buys 3,572 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its stake in American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Free Report) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,037 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,572 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $9,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.5% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 5,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. BLB&B Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 14,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its stake in shares of American Electric Power by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 4,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. 75.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Electric Power Price Performance

Shares of AEP traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $88.00. The stock had a trading volume of 1,401,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,891. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.38 and a 12 month high of $93.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.39 billion, a PE ratio of 16.33, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 0.54. The company’s 50-day moving average is $87.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.62.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

American Electric Power ( NASDAQ:AEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.02. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 11.23% and a net margin of 14.60%. The company had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 65.31%.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total transaction of $518,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $563,476.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Antonio P. Smyth sold 4,898 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $440,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $580,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg B. Hall sold 5,880 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.25, for a total value of $518,910.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $563,476.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group cut American Electric Power from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $86.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, March 11th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded American Electric Power from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on American Electric Power from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Barclays upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on American Electric Power from $84.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, American Electric Power currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.92.

American Electric Power Company Profile

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

