Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Decreases Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 4.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,396 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,306 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $10,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of ISRG. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Intuitive Surgical by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,910 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,773,000 after acquiring an additional 563 shares during the period. QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,431,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $9,501,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Intuitive Surgical by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 536,368 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $156,775,000 after acquiring an additional 69,861 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 7.9% during the third quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 1,257 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $500.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $420.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $412.00 to $421.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 19th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $428.00 to $462.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $403.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total value of $1,971,169.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 5,318 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.66, for a total transaction of $1,971,169.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 298 shares in the company, valued at $110,456.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Craig H. Barratt sold 1,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.06, for a total value of $589,484.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,956 shares of company stock valued at $6,927,011 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Stock Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded up $2.88 on Friday, hitting $425.78. 940,996 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,163,301. The stock has a market capitalization of $151.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.86, a P/E/G ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.39. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $392.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $374.43. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $254.85 and a one year high of $428.86.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 27.16%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Intuitive Surgical

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Further Reading

