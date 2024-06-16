Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Has $12.85 Million Stock Position in Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky reduced its position in shares of Lyft, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) by 22.7% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 857,384 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after selling 251,531 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Lyft were worth $12,852,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of LYFT. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft during the fourth quarter worth approximately $375,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Lyft in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Ogborne Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter valued at $14,990,000. Oracle Alpha Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lyft during the 4th quarter worth $446,000. Finally, Bridgefront Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Lyft in the fourth quarter worth $498,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on LYFT. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Lyft from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Lyft from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Bank of America upgraded Lyft from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Lyft from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price objective on Lyft from $15.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lyft presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.04.

Lyft Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of LYFT stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, hitting $14.17. The company had a trading volume of 16,914,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,980,104. Lyft, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.85 and a twelve month high of $20.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.15 and a beta of 2.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.68.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Lyft had a negative return on equity of 23.77% and a negative net margin of 3.94%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lyft, Inc. will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Lyft

In other Lyft news, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $3,871,728.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,688,181.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, President Kristin Sverchek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.50, for a total value of $61,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 60,778 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,063,615. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Patrick Zimmer sold 193,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $3,871,728.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 932,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,688,181.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 246,033 shares of company stock worth $4,782,237 over the last three months. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Lyft

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

