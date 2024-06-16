Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Increases Stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 42,430 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,245 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky owned approximately 0.07% of Nordson worth $11,208,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NDSN. Tobam raised its holdings in Nordson by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 95 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in Nordson in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Nordson by 64.9% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 122 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.11% of the company’s stock.

Nordson Stock Down 2.1 %

NDSN stock traded down $4.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $228.72. 166,115 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 294,717. Nordson Co. has a 1 year low of $208.91 and a 1 year high of $279.38. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $253.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $256.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.38.

Nordson Dividend Announcement

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $661.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.26 EPS. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 21st were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NDSN has been the subject of several research reports. DA Davidson decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Nordson from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. Finally, KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Nordson in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nordson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.83.

About Nordson

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

