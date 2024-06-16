Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Reduces Position in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lessened its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 5.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 62,418 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,385 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $9,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UPS. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 17,530 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. First Financial Corp IN boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 24.2% in the fourth quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Gleason Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 6,351 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $999,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Advisors Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the third quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 15,085 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,351,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 25,270 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,981,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of UPS traded up $0.76 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $135.65. 3,800,244 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,265,808. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $192.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $143.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.86.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.10. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 37.42%. The firm had revenue of $21.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.84 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 8.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 13th were issued a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 10th. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is 94.49%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $178.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 28th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $154.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $164.95.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

