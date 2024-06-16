Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky Sells 740 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,163 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $13,336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,050,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,005,000 after purchasing an additional 58,518 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,247,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,361,000 after purchasing an additional 256,738 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Constellation Brands during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $443,844,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,499,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,752,000 after purchasing an additional 53,862 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Constellation Brands by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,403,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,402,000 after purchasing an additional 388,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Constellation Brands

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,420,233.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Constellation Brands news, EVP James A. Jr. Sabia sold 15,781 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.63, for a total value of $4,160,345.03. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,512,503.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William A. Newlands sold 4,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.25, for a total value of $1,056,422.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 5,395 shares in the company, valued at $1,420,233.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 48,031 shares of company stock worth $12,582,321. Insiders own 12.19% of the company’s stock.

Constellation Brands Price Performance

STZ stock traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $253.50. 714,168 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,137,471. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $255.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.98. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $227.50 and a 1-year high of $274.87. The company has a market cap of $46.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 11th. The company reported $2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.16. Constellation Brands had a return on equity of 23.06% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $2.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.98 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 3rd were given a $1.01 dividend. This represents a $4.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.59%. This is a positive change from Constellation Brands’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 2nd. Constellation Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on STZ shares. Barclays cut their price target on Constellation Brands from $295.00 to $288.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Bank of America upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 18th. HSBC upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Constellation Brands from $312.00 to $320.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $298.20.

Constellation Brands Company Profile

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Familiar, Corona Hard Seltzer, Corona Light, Corona Non-Alcoholic, Corona Premier, Corona Refresca, Modelo Especial, Modelo Chelada, Modelo Negra, Modelo Oro, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

