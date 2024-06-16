Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF) Short Interest Update

Tecan Group AG (OTCMKTS:TCHBF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,800 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the May 15th total of 48,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.
Tecan Group Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS TCHBF remained flat at $400.00 during midday trading on Friday. Tecan Group has a 1-year low of $287.00 and a 1-year high of $440.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $400.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $386.65.
Tecan Group Company Profile
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Tecan Group
- How to Invest in Insurance Companies: A Guide
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- Where Do I Find 52-Week Highs and Lows?
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- What is the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX)
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Tecan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tecan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.