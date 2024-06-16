TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $27.21.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. HSBC cut shares of TechnipFMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.60 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on TechnipFMC from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of TechnipFMC from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on TechnipFMC from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TechnipFMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, April 28th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

TechnipFMC Stock Performance

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FTI. Whittier Trust Co. purchased a new stake in TechnipFMC during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in TechnipFMC during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of TechnipFMC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000. Quarry LP boosted its stake in shares of TechnipFMC by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Institutional investors own 96.58% of the company’s stock.

FTI opened at $24.25 on Tuesday. TechnipFMC has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $27.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.79 and a 200-day moving average of $22.69. The company has a market cap of $10.45 billion, a PE ratio of 51.60 and a beta of 1.58.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.06. TechnipFMC had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TechnipFMC will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 20th. TechnipFMC’s payout ratio is presently 42.55%.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC plc engages in the energy projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through two segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

