Terra (LUNA) Price Reaches $0.52 on Top Exchanges

Terra (LUNA) traded 2.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on June 16th. One Terra coin can now be bought for approximately $0.52 or 0.00000779 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Terra has traded down 9.4% against the US dollar. Terra has a market cap of $397.51 million and approximately $35.78 million worth of Terra was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001207 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000569 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000577 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000667 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Terra

Terra (CRYPTO:LUNA) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 27th, 2022. Terra’s total supply is 1,186,707,049 coins and its circulating supply is 769,301,488 coins. The official website for Terra is terra.money. Terra’s official Twitter account is @terra_money and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Terra is https://reddit.com/r/terraluna and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Terra’s official message board is medium.com/terra-money.

Buying and Selling Terra

According to CryptoCompare, “Terra is an open-source blockchain hosting a vibrant ecosystem of decentralized applications (dApps) and top-tier developer tools. It uses proof-of-stake consensus and ground-breaking technologies to provide an unparalleled DeFi experience. On May 25th, 2022, Terra Classic users passed governance proposal 1623, which outlined the genesis of a new Terra chain and the airdrop of Luna tokens to users. On May 27th, 2022, the phoenix-1 Terra mainnet launched. UST was an algorithmic stablecoin created by Terraform Labs which tied to Luna tokens but lost its peg and crashed, leading to the collapse of both Luna and UST.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Terra directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Terra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Terra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

