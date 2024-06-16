Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Citigroup

Citigroup reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TSLA. Wedbush restated an outperform rating and set a $275.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research note on Monday, April 29th. China Renaissance began coverage on Tesla in a report on Monday, February 26th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Tesla from $160.00 to $147.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Tesla from $185.00 to $165.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Tesla from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $185.90.

Tesla Stock Performance

Tesla stock opened at $178.01 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $567.71 billion, a PE ratio of 45.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.53 and a beta of 2.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $172.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $195.33. Tesla has a one year low of $138.80 and a one year high of $299.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.72.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.35. The business had revenue of $21.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.15 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 13.18% and a net margin of 14.37%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tesla will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 65,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Xiaotong Zhu sold 650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.21, for a total transaction of $113,236.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 65,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,350,652.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.20, for a total transaction of $1,850,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 31,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,502,726. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 104,855 shares of company stock worth $19,285,643. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSLA. Wyrmwood Management LLC acquired a new position in Tesla during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Lam Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Tesla by 202.2% during the 4th quarter. Mendota Financial Group LLC now owns 136 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 66.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits; and non-warranty after-sales vehicle, used vehicles, body shop and parts, supercharging, retail merchandise, and vehicle insurance services.

Further Reading

