Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Holdings Decreased by Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC

Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 3.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,168 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 211 shares during the quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $1,051,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Texas Instruments by 1.2% during the third quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 8,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,336,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 34.2% during the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 3.0% during the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $600,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. bought a new position in Texas Instruments during the third quarter worth $242,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group increased its position in Texas Instruments by 10.9% during the third quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 1,101 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Texas Instruments Trading Down 1.2 %

Texas Instruments stock traded down $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $193.90. 3,479,253 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,278,203. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a current ratio of 4.91. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $139.48 and a fifty-two week high of $206.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.25, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.81 and its 200-day moving average is $172.62.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

Texas Instruments ( NASDAQ:TXN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 35.28% and a net margin of 35.16%. Texas Instruments’s revenue was down 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 8th were paid a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 7th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 81.12%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total transaction of $1,789,408.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Richard K. Templeton sold 100,440 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Friday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.47, for a total transaction of $17,925,526.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 403,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $72,075,287.97. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pamela H. Patsley sold 9,990 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.12, for a total value of $1,789,408.80. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,973,293.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 328,969 shares of company stock valued at $58,427,984 in the last ninety days. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $167.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 13th. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $165.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Texas Instruments presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $182.48.

Texas Instruments Company Profile

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Articles

