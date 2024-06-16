The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN) Short Interest Update

The Aaron’s Company, Inc. (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 612,600 shares, an increase of 14.5% from the May 15th total of 535,000 shares. Currently, 2.1% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 238,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AAN shares. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Aaron’s from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Aaron’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, March 11th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Aaron’s in a research note on Friday, June 7th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.67.

Shares of NYSE AAN traded down $0.07 during trading on Friday, hitting $7.54. The company had a trading volume of 265,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 240,865. The company has a market cap of $230.95 million, a P/E ratio of -9.54 and a beta of 1.39. Aaron’s has a 52 week low of $6.62 and a 52 week high of $16.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $7.46 and its 200 day moving average is $8.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.03.

Aaron’s (NYSE:AAN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $511.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $521.05 million. Aaron’s had a negative net margin of 1.15% and a positive return on equity of 0.02%. Aaron’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Aaron’s will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Aaron’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -63.29%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Gladius Capital Management LP grew its position in Aaron’s by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 90,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Aaron’s by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 123,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,314,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Aaron’s during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Aaron’s by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares in the last quarter. 91.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Headquartered in Atlanta, The Aaron’s Company, Inc (NYSE: AAN) is a leading, technology-enabled, omnichannel provider of lease-purchase solutions. Aaron’s engages in direct-to-consumer sales and lease ownership of furniture, appliances, consumer electronics and accessories through its approximately 1,300 company-operated and franchised stores in 47 states and Canada, as well as its e-commerce platform, Aarons.com.

