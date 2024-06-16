The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Purchased by Lazari Capital Management Inc.

Lazari Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,005 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Boeing makes up approximately 2.1% of Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Lazari Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Boeing were worth $3,651,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Naples Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Boeing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $48,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

BA traded down $3.43 during trading on Friday, hitting $177.27. 5,105,974 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,770,378. The Boeing Company has a 1-year low of $159.70 and a 1-year high of $267.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $202.58.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The aircraft producer reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $16.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.69 billion. On average, research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.48 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on BA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on Boeing from $230.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 3rd. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Boeing from $275.00 to $230.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 25th. Melius reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Boeing from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus downgraded Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.89.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

