The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI) Cut to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on CI. Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. They issued an outperform rating and a $388.00 target price for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. Baird R W raised The Cigna Group to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on The Cigna Group in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. They set an overweight rating and a $393.00 target price on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $373.87.

CI opened at $333.29 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a twelve month low of $253.95 and a twelve month high of $365.71. The firm has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.36, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $344.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $328.42.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $0.30. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 1.76%. The company had revenue of $57.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that The Cigna Group will post 28.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 4th will be given a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 4th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.98%.

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 10,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.47, for a total transaction of $3,728,629.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 15,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,514,189.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 31,209 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.17, for a total transaction of $11,084,500.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $123,618,339.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,193 shares of company stock valued at $19,475,326. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Silicon Valley Capital Partners raised its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Silicon Valley Capital Partners now owns 70 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the first quarter valued at $29,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 112.2% during the 3rd quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Cigna Group by 69.5% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 100 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

