The Goldman Sachs Group Begins Coverage on Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK)

The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm issued a sell rating and a $55.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on JACK. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an outperform rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Jack in the Box in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Loop Capital reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $118.00 to $112.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $87.00 to $83.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Jack in the Box from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack in the Box from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $75.94.

Shares of JACK stock opened at $54.62 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.97. Jack in the Box has a 12 month low of $52.01 and a 12 month high of $99.56.

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The restaurant operator reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $365.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $369.53 million. Jack in the Box had a net margin of 7.07% and a negative return on equity of 16.97%. Jack in the Box’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jack in the Box will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 6th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.99%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in JACK. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 35.8% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,688 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,774,000 after buying an additional 6,770 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.8% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 332,242 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $22,945,000 after buying an additional 5,783 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 3.0% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 54,107 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,737,000 after buying an additional 1,597 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 54.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 71,105 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,911,000 after buying an additional 24,955 shares in the last quarter. 99.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jack in the Box Inc operates and franchises Jack in the Box and Del Taco quick-service restaurants in the United States. The company was founded in 1951 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

