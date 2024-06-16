The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) to Neutral

The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Free Report) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has $83.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their previous price target of $88.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Evercore ISI raised their price target on W. R. Berkley from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an in-line rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. StockNews.com upgraded W. R. Berkley from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, May 4th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on W. R. Berkley from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on W. R. Berkley from $99.00 to $94.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $88.88.

WRB opened at $78.15 on Thursday. W. R. Berkley has a one year low of $57.27 and a one year high of $89.18. The company has a market cap of $19.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.86, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.36. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19.

W. R. Berkley’s stock is going to split on the morning of Wednesday, July 10th. The 3-2 split was announced on Wednesday, June 12th. The newly issued shares will be distributed to shareholders after the market closes on Tuesday, July 9th.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The insurance provider reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.10. W. R. Berkley had a return on equity of 20.51% and a net margin of 12.23%. The business had revenue of $2.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that W. R. Berkley will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 24th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This is a boost from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.80%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WRB. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of W. R. Berkley in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 123.1% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 357 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 106.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 406 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in W. R. Berkley by 132.6% during the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 414 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in W. R. Berkley during the third quarter worth $27,000. 68.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including excess and surplus lines, admitted lines, and specialty personal lines.

