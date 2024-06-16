The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of The LGL Group (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the stock.

The LGL Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:LGL opened at $5.20 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.78. The LGL Group has a 52 week low of $4.20 and a 52 week high of $6.76.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The LGL Group

A hedge fund recently raised its position in The LGL Group stock. Bard Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The LGL Group, Inc. (NYSE:LGL – Free Report) by 41.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 417,786 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 121,403 shares during the period. Bard Associates Inc. owned 7.81% of The LGL Group worth $2,565,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 30.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The LGL Group

The LGL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of time and frequency instruments in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Electronic Instruments and Merchant Investment. The company offers frequency and time reference standards; radio frequency (RF), digital, and optical time code distribution amplifiers; Network Time Protocol (NTP) servers; and redundancy auto switches.

Further Reading

