The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF) Short Interest Up 11.9% in May

The New Germany Fund, Inc. (NYSE:GF – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 11.9% from the May 15th total of 13,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 38,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GF. Karpus Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 404.3% during the 1st quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 115,383 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after buying an additional 92,501 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital acquired a new position in The New Germany Fund in the first quarter valued at $531,000. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 0.5% during the first quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 308,220 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420 shares during the last quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. 1607 Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,630,423 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $14,250,000 after purchasing an additional 54,369 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of The New Germany Fund by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,224,799 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $10,705,000 after purchasing an additional 37,139 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE GF traded down $0.22 on Friday, hitting $8.19. 11,040 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,024. The New Germany Fund has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $9.41. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.58 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.53.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 24th were issued a $0.0239 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.9%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 23rd.

The New Germany Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by Deutsche Investment Management Americas Inc The fund is managed by Deutsche Asset Management International GmbH. It invests in the public equity markets of Germany. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

