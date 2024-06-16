The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eighteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $110.37.

A number of research firms have issued reports on TJX. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $109.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of TJX Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. TD Cowen upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd.

NYSE TJX opened at $108.50 on Friday. TJX Companies has a one year low of $79.86 and a one year high of $108.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $99.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 1.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $122.62 billion, a PE ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.87.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.48 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.47% and a return on equity of 64.26%. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 15th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.22%.

TJX Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 28th that permits the company to buyback $2.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the apparel and home fashions retailer to repurchase up to 2.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 110,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Amy B. Lane sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.07, for a total value of $153,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 23,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,395,582.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 20,332 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $2,033,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 110,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,089,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,003 shares of company stock valued at $7,040,541. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TJX Companies

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% in the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Company Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

