Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Capitalization Tops $500.84 Million

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on June 16th. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0761 or 0.00000115 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded down 14.5% against the dollar. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $500.84 million and $18.60 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.49 or 0.00044498 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00008394 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.34 or 0.00014098 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0851 or 0.00000128 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.13 or 0.00010759 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0972 or 0.00000147 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00002142 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00005028 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00000812 BTC.

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,583,558,202 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Theta Fuel is www.thetatoken.org. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e.

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Theta Fuel directly using U.S. dollars.

