THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

THK Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,900 shares, a decline of 26.9% from the May 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 23,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

THK Price Performance

Shares of THKLY traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $9.11. The company had a trading volume of 11,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,724. The company has a current ratio of 4.53, a quick ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. THK has a twelve month low of $8.56 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.48 and its 200-day moving average is $10.31.

THK (OTCMKTS:THKLY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 10th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. THK had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.88%. The company had revenue of $573.25 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that THK will post 0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

THK Company Profile

THK Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of machine components in Japan, the Americas, Europe, China, and internationally. The company provides linear motion (LM) guides, ball screws, ball splines, LM guide actuators, cross roller rings and tables, electric actuators and linear motor actuators, cam followers, roller followers, linear bushes, slide packs, slide rails, cross roller guides, linear ball slides, LM and flat rollers, spline nuts, LM strokes, screw nuts, change nuts, precision linear packs, link balls, rod ends, spherical plain bearings, lubrication accessories, and seismic isolation products.

