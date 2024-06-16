Thomas Story & Son LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Thomas Story & Son LLC lowered its stake in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 24.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,731 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 43,226 shares during the quarter. Intel accounts for about 3.2% of Thomas Story & Son LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th largest position. Thomas Story & Son LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $6,871,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atomi Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 12.6% during the third quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,108 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $324,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016 shares during the last quarter. Truepoint Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Intel by 64.0% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 15,666 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 6,113 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 27.0% during the third quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,718 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 3.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 115,081 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $4,091,000 after buying an additional 4,259 shares during the period. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in shares of Intel by 1.8% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 217,656 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $7,738,000 after buying an additional 3,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.53% of the company’s stock.

INTC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $42.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $45.00 to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.58.

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, with a total value of $125,680.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,100 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.29 per share, with a total value of $124,189.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 39,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,192,668.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 4,000 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $31.42 per share, for a total transaction of $125,680.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 35,275 shares in the company, valued at $1,108,340.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of INTC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $30.45. 28,125,886 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,317,440. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.37. Intel Co. has a 52-week low of $29.73 and a 52-week high of $51.28. The company has a market cap of $129.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.06.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The chip maker reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $12.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.76 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 2.19% and a net margin of 7.36%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 6th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

