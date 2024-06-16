TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,865.0 days.

TIS Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.26 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

