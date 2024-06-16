TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 686,500 shares, an increase of 21.5% from the May 15th total of 565,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,865.0 days.
TIS Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:TISNF remained flat at $22.26 during midday trading on Friday. 3 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 450. TIS has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $22.53. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.42.
TIS Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- Using the MarketBeat Dividend Yield Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- The 3 Best Retail Stocks to Shop for in August
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.