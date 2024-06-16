Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.
Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance
TTNMF remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.
Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile
