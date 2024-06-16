Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF) Short Interest Update

Titanium Transportation Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:TTNMF – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a drop of 23.5% from the May 15th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9.8 days.

Titanium Transportation Group Stock Performance

TTNMF remained flat at $1.61 during trading on Friday. 700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,045. Titanium Transportation Group has a 12 month low of $1.53 and a 12 month high of $2.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.65 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.69.

Titanium Transportation Group Company Profile

Titanium Transportation Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an asset-based transportation and logistics company in North America. It operates in two segments, Truck Transportation and Logistics. The Truck Transportation segment provides pickup and delivery of general merchandise by long-haul, dedicated, and local trucking services through various trailer types, including dry vans, flatbeds, step-decks, heavy axle trailers, and other specialty equipment.

