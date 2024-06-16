Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) CFO Martin P. Connor Sells 3,806 Shares

Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) CFO Martin P. Connor sold 3,806 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.84, for a total value of $463,723.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,012,006.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Toll Brothers Price Performance

Shares of TOL stock opened at $119.32 on Friday. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $68.08 and a 1 year high of $135.37. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $121.43 and its 200-day moving average is $111.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.15, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.66.

Get Toll Brothers alerts:

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 21st. The construction company reported $3.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.13 by ($0.75). The firm had revenue of $2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 20.91% and a net margin of 15.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 12.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TOL. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Toll Brothers from $140.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Raymond James reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $145.00 price target (up previously from $135.00) on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays boosted their price target on Toll Brothers from $115.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 28th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on shares of Toll Brothers from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $127.20.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on TOL

Institutional Trading of Toll Brothers

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,164 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,158,255,000 after purchasing an additional 216,849 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,620,912 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $372,198,000 after acquiring an additional 14,449 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,467,336 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $182,484,000 after acquiring an additional 139,004 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 12.4% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,041,569 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $209,853,000 after purchasing an additional 225,354 shares during the period. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.7% during the third quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 1,784,965 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $132,016,000 after purchasing an additional 12,520 shares during the period. 91.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Toll Brothers

(Get Free Report)

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. The company also develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; and develops, operates, and rents apartments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Toll Brothers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toll Brothers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.