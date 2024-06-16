Toncoin One Day Volume Reaches $259.56 Million (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 16th. Over the last seven days, Toncoin has traded up 12% against the US dollar. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $7.95 or 0.00011922 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market capitalization of $27.14 billion and approximately $259.56 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. It launched on August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,107,681,786 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Buying and Selling Toncoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,107,649,526.420832 with 2,432,924,753.818913 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 7.82752669 USD and is down -1.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 415 active market(s) with $305,633,945.08 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

