Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.
Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 1.1 %
NYSE:TR opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.15.
Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Tootsie Roll Industries
Tootsie Roll Industries Company Profile
Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Tootsie Roll Industries
- With Risk Tolerance, One Size Does Not Fit All
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 6/10 – 6/14
- What Investors Need to Know About Upcoming IPOs
- Top 5 High-Performance Cryptocurrency ETFs to Watch
- P/E Ratio Calculation: How to Assess Stocks
- 3 Stocks That Plummeted After the Post-Fed Speech Crash
Receive News & Ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tootsie Roll Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.