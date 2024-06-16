Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday.

Tootsie Roll Industries Trading Up 1.1 %

NYSE:TR opened at $29.22 on Friday. Tootsie Roll Industries has a 12 month low of $28.42 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.31 and a beta of 0.15.

Tootsie Roll Industries (NYSE:TR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 24th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter. Tootsie Roll Industries had a net margin of 12.51% and a return on equity of 11.63%. The business had revenue of $151.46 million during the quarter.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TR. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,865,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,760,000 after purchasing an additional 24,408 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 19.0% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,002,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,108,000 after purchasing an additional 160,197 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 883,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,360,000 after purchasing an additional 7,890 shares during the last quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. HFR Wealth Management LLC now owns 256,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,542,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heartland Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tootsie Roll Industries during the fourth quarter worth $3,733,000. 14.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tootsie Roll Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It sells its products under the Tootsie Roll, Tootsie Fruit Rolls, Frooties, Tootsie Pops, Tootsie Mini Pops, Child's Play, Caramel Apple Pops, Charms, Blow-Pop, Charms Mini Pops, Cella's, Dots, Junior Mints, Charleston Chew, Sugar Daddy, Sugar Babies, Andes, Fluffy Stuff, Dubble Bubble, Razzles, Cry Baby, NIK-L-NIP, and Tutsi Pop trademarks.

