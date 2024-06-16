Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in May

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.
Topcon Price Performance
Shares of TOPCF stock remained flat at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topcon has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.
About Topcon
