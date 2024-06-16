Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF) Short Interest Down 29.2% in May

Topcon Co. (OTCMKTS:TOPCF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 206,100 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 15th total of 291,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2,061.0 days.

Shares of TOPCF stock remained flat at $11.49 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Topcon has a 1-year low of $8.52 and a 1-year high of $15.13. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.23.

Topcon Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells positioning, eye care, and smart infrastructure products in Japan and internationally. The company provides total station products, including automatic tracking, motor drive, manual, industrial measurement, and imaging stations, as well as layout navigator, millimeter GPS, 3D mobile measurement system and laser scanner, data collector, theodolite, electronic level, and rotating and pipe laser products.

