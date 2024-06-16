Torrid Holdings Inc. to Post Q4 2025 Earnings of $0.01 Per Share, Telsey Advisory Group Forecasts (NYSE:CURV)

Torrid Holdings Inc. (NYSE:CURV – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Telsey Advisory Group boosted their Q4 2025 earnings estimates for Torrid in a research note issued on Thursday, June 13th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.01 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.01). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Market Perform” rating and a $8.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Torrid’s current full-year earnings is $0.17 per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Torrid’s FY2026 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Torrid (NYSE:CURV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 12th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.05. Torrid had a net margin of 1.05% and a negative return on equity of 5.72%. The business had revenue of $279.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 4.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Torrid from $2.95 to $5.75 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.79.

Shares of CURV opened at $6.84 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.16. Torrid has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $7.80. The stock has a market cap of $713.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19 and a beta of 2.02.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CURV. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Torrid in the 4th quarter valued at $93,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 50,466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fund 1 Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Torrid by 493.6% in the 4th quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 200,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 166,841 shares during the last quarter. 81.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Torrid Holdings Inc operates in women's plus-size apparel and intimates market in North America. The company designs, develops, and merchandises its products under the Torrid, Torrid Curve, CURV, and Lovesick brand names. It is involved in the sale of tops, bottoms, dresses, denims, activewear, intimates, sleep wear, swim wear, and outerwear products; and non-apparel products comprising accessories, footwear, and beauty products.

