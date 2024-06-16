Tortoise Investment Management LLC Boosts Stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 347,166 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,343 shares during the quarter. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF makes up approximately 1.6% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF were worth $11,543,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $21,397,000. Spectrum Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $18,446,000. Fonville Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $13,975,000. Austin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the third quarter valued at $11,219,000. Finally, Spinnaker Investment Group LLC increased its holdings in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Spinnaker Investment Group LLC now owns 1,713,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,962,000 after buying an additional 349,070 shares in the last quarter.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of NYSEARCA DFAU traded down $0.09 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.34. The company had a trading volume of 637,140 shares, compared to its average volume of 456,456. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.88. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $28.50 and a fifty-two week high of $37.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 1.02.

About Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF

The Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (DFAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAU was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

