Tortoise Investment Management LLC Buys 264 Shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN – Free Report) by 377.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners purchased a new position in Eaton in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Clear Investment Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eaton in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Eaton in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Eaton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Frazier Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Eaton during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 82.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Eaton Stock Down 2.8 %

ETN stock traded down $9.33 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $319.02. 2,055,883 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,972,370. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $323.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $286.33. Eaton Co. plc has a 1-year low of $189.26 and a 1-year high of $345.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $127.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Eaton Dividend Announcement

Eaton ( NYSE:ETN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.28 by $0.12. Eaton had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 20.69%. The company had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Eaton’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Eaton Co. plc will post 10.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 6th were paid a dividend of $0.94 per share. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 3rd. Eaton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.39%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Peter Denk sold 2,416 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $331.84, for a total transaction of $801,725.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,687,738.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ETN. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $355.00 price objective (up previously from $340.00) on shares of Eaton in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. HSBC upped their price target on Eaton from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Eaton from $287.00 to $328.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 15th. Berenberg Bank lifted their price target on Eaton from $200.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Eaton from $279.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.27.

About Eaton

Eaton Corporation plc operates as a power management company worldwide. The company's Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment provides electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality and connectivity products, wiring devices, circuit protection products, utility power distribution products, power reliability equipment, and services, as well as hazardous duty electrical equipment, emergency lighting, fire detection, explosion-proof instrumentation, and structural support systems.

