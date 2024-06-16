Tortoise Investment Management LLC Grows Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 41.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 271 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $36,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of COF. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 30.0% in the third quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 96,774 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,375,000 after purchasing an additional 22,312 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 27.7% in the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,837,000 after purchasing an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Capital One Financial by 4.3% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 131,964 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,807,000 after purchasing an additional 5,439 shares during the period. Korea Investment CORP grew its holdings in shares of Capital One Financial by 11.6% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 145,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,169,000 after buying an additional 15,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,584,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Timothy P. Golden sold 8,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.04, for a total value of $1,246,810.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,246 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,475,833.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Celia Karam sold 16,913 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.88, for a total transaction of $2,416,529.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 47,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,726,933.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on COF shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $134.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $126.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $141.25.

Capital One Financial Price Performance

COF traded down $1.39 during trading on Friday, hitting $133.70. 2,612,963 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,033,473. The company has a market cap of $50.83 billion, a PE ratio of 10.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $135.59. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $88.23 and a 1 year high of $149.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $3.21 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.25 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $9.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.35 billion. Capital One Financial had a net margin of 10.19% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.31 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 13.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 24th. Investors of record on Monday, May 13th were paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 10th. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.80%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 18.79%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

