Tortoise Investment Management LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 69.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,201 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,176 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $901,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Acima Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,650 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,852 shares in the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 10,001 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $243,000. Finally, Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,584,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA VNQ traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $84.00. 2,178,645 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,504,665. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $70.61 and a 52-week high of $90.09.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

