Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 3.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 80,353 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,618 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,970,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 31,068 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 2,595 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 63,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 23,010 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 36,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986 shares during the period. FCA Corp TX increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 14.2% during the third quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 15,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after buying an additional 1,916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 1.2% during the third quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 74,883,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,035,000 after buying an additional 882,925 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab International Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.50. 3,725,389 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,910. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.69. The company has a market capitalization of $36.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12-month low of $32.29 and a 12-month high of $39.86.

Schwab International Equity ETF Profile

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.