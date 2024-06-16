Tortoise Investment Management LLC Raises Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 132,637 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,136 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC owned 0.09% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,799,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DFAI. Forthright Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $784,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 24,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,675 shares during the period. Abel Hall LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $1,139,000. Integrated Advisors Network LLC lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 23.6% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 24,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 196,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,552,000 after acquiring an additional 11,781 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $29.85. 883,989 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,035,331. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.83. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $24.83 and a one year high of $30.95.

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

