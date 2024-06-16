Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 162,087 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,062 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF makes up approximately 1.1% of Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $7,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 273.9% in the 4th quarter. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded down $0.45 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $49.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,666,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,703,712. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $41.48 and a twelve month high of $51.28. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $49.82 and a 200-day moving average of $48.65. The stock has a market cap of $129.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

About Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

