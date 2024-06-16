Tortoise Investment Management LLC Reduces Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,865 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 183 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AMZN. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,700,551,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Amazon.com by 4.4% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 757,951,795 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $96,350,832,000 after purchasing an additional 32,038,029 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 16,029.3% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 23,865,216 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $36,260,810,000 after purchasing an additional 23,717,254 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Amazon.com by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 302,101,441 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $38,403,135,000 after purchasing an additional 21,649,871 shares during the period. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at about $610,138,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total value of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares in the company, valued at $92,688,826.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 131,600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,214,400. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.73, for a total transaction of $632,555.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 512,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,688,826.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,838 shares of company stock worth $11,984,344 in the last three months. Company insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on AMZN. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Amazon.com from $205.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $205.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Amazon.com from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $213.82.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on AMZN

Amazon.com Price Performance

Shares of AMZN traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $183.66. 25,456,410 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,943,300. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $118.35 and a 52-week high of $191.70. The company has a market cap of $1.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.45, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $170.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.15. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 19.86%. The company had revenue of $143.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products, advertising, and subscriptions service through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It also manufactures and sells electronic devices, including Kindle, Fire tablets, Fire TVs, Echo, Ring, Blink, and eero; and develops and produces media content.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.