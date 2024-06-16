Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 1,271 Shares of Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXN – Free Report) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 97,218 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio were worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio in the 4th quarter valued at about $182,000.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.2 %

NXN traded down $0.03 on Friday, reaching $11.70. The company had a trading volume of 4,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,185. Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a fifty-two week low of $10.64 and a fifty-two week high of $12.45. The company’s fifty day moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day moving average is $11.70.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Announces Dividend

About Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.041 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%.

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

