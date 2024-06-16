Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 146 Shares of SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Free Report) by 1.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 146 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust were worth $4,369,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.2% during the third quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 30,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,176,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $258,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust during the third quarter worth $1,202,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 313,439 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $104,986,000 after buying an additional 7,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its holdings in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 7.9% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,868 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,698,000 after buying an additional 3,421 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.11% of the company’s stock.

DIA traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $386.46. 2,884,306 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,310. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a twelve month low of $323.21 and a twelve month high of $400.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $387.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $383.55.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

