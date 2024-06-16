Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 738 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,680 shares of the company’s stock after selling 738 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $5,683,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 67.4% in the third quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded down $0.48 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $180.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 375,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,046. The company has a market capitalization of $32.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.79 and a beta of 0.81. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $147.23 and a 12 month high of $187.24. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $178.20.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

