Tortoise Investment Management LLC Sells 75 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC lowered its position in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,502 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 12,666.7% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $942,000. Dakota Wealth Management grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 16.7% in the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 133,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,839,000 after purchasing an additional 19,074 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 133.6% in the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 2,227 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 298.3% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 31,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,063,000 after purchasing an additional 23,677 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:OEF traded up $0.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $262.92. The stock had a trading volume of 118,560 shares, compared to its average volume of 316,654. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $248.26 and a 200 day moving average of $237.92. The company has a market capitalization of $12.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a one year low of $193.00 and a one year high of $262.92.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

