TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.
Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 29.9 %
TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.
