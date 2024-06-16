TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on shares of TRACON Pharmaceuticals from $120.00 to $60.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 29.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TCON opened at $1.26 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 million, a P/E ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.25. TRACON Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $0.66 and a 52-week high of $14.75.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.20) by ($0.13). The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($7.20) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TRACON Pharmaceuticals will post -4 earnings per share for the current year.

TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel targeted therapeutics for cancer in the United States. Its clinical stage products include envafolimab (KN035), a PD-L1 single-domain antibody for the treatment of refractory soft tissue sarcoma; and YH001, an investigational humanized cytotoxic T-lymphocyte-associated protein 4 IgG1 monoclonal antibody that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of various cancer indications.

